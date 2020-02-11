Farmers in Vellore oppose merger of villages, demand new panchayat union block

Residents, a majority of them from the farmer community, staged a demonstration in front of the Revenue Inspector’s office in Thuthipattu near Ambur on Monday to show their opposition to the merger of villages in Pernambut with those of Madhanur.

They demanded that instead the State government should issue orders for creation of a new panchayat union block which should comprise all the 26 villages mentioned in the list during the district trifurcation.

State general secretary of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations, A.C. Venkatesan, who led the protest said the move to merge villages under Thuthipattu and Melsanangkuppam should not be merged, as they were backward in terms of development. Any move of demarcation should lead to development of respective areas, instead of changing headquarters alone, he said.

Parsanapalli, Modhagapalli, Karumbur, Kumaramangalam, Veerangkuppam, Melsanangkuppam, Thennampattu, Malayampattu, Vadakarai, Kollakuppam, Kailasagiri, Mittalam and Thuthipattu are some of the villages listed for merger with Madhanur Panchayat Union after the formation of Tirupattur district.

“We have expressed our displeasure over the merger and have sought opinions from the respective villagers to further this protest,” said A.M. Sivalingam, district secretary of Farmers’ Association.

A new block development office should be opened in the centre place of these villages, which would help the villages to develop at least from now, he said.

Representatives from various Farmers’ Associations, political party workers from Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi and Bharatiya Janata Party participated.

Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association office bearer from Melmittalam, G.R. Vijayaraghavan thanked the farmers and residents for their participation.