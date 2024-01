January 22, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CUDDALORE

A group of unidentified persons broke into the house of a farmer in Vriddhachalam and stole 40 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹70,000 in cash.

Police said the theft was reported at the house of Subburayan, 68. The farmer had gone to Chidambaram on Tuesday. When he returned home on Saturday, the house had been broken into.

Subburayan lodged a complaint with the Vriddhachalam police on Saturday, based on which a case was registered.