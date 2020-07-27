Farmers hold black flag protest against proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill

MADURAI

27 July 2020 17:52 IST

It may be hard for farmers to pay the amount upfront and wait for subsidy, says a member

Members of the All India Farmers’ Protest Coordination Committee, a platform of farmers’ associations affiliated to several political parties and others, held black flags and protested against the Centre, here on Monday, opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

One of the representatives, N. Palanichamy, a sugarcane farmer in Madurai district said that farmers and micro, small and medium industrialists were dependent on the electricity subsidy provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

If the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme is introduced, farmers will have to pay the bill for the power consumed for agriculture purposes after which the subsidy will be credited to their bank accounts. A meter would be installed on every individual tubewell.

Mr. Palanichamy said it may be hard for farmers to pay the amount upfront and then wait for the subsidy amount to be transferred to their account as they may not be making as much returns.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 which has been given a nod by the cabinet without concurring with farmers associations.

“Under this ordinance, the Centre, in cahoots with corporate companies, will decide which crops to sow as farmers would undertake contract farming. The Centre is making it seem like all market risks will be transferred to corporates,” he claimed. “However, we all know that in case the corporates refuse to pay us, we would have to fight it in court. Farmers do not have the money, muscle power nor strength,” he said.

He added that the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act would lead to high prices of essential goods and promote hoarding by the rich, leaving the poor impoverished.

The members called for a discussion between the Centre and Kisan associations across the country before making a decision.