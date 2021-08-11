The administration has issued certificates to about 5,015 small and marginal farmers across the district to enable them to avail benefits of micro irrigation schemes. In a release, Collector P.N. Sridhar said the certificates were issued at special camps held at the offices of the Revenue Inspectors and at the Collectorate from July 28. As many as 6,487 farmers applied for the certificates. Of them 5,015 have got the certificates while 1,472 applications were rejected, he said.
Farmers get certificates
Special Correspondent
KALLAKURICHI,
August 11, 2021 00:35 IST
