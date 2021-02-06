Tamil NaduMADURAI 06 February 2021 07:41 IST
Comments
Farmers’ forum hails TN CM’s announcement to waive farm loans
Updated: 06 February 2021 06:42 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national secretary Perumal has hailed the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to waive farm loans to the tune of ₹12,443 crore. In a statement, he said farmers had lost heavily in the harsh northeast monsoon across many districts in Tamil Nadu. “Our collective representations to the government have brought a big relief,” he said.
The CM has announced the waiver in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, which has been widely welcomed by farmers and leaders of farmers’ associations.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...