Farmers’ forum hails TN CM’s announcement to waive farm loans

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national secretary Perumal has hailed the announcement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to waive farm loans to the tune of ₹12,443 crore. In a statement, he said farmers had lost heavily in the harsh northeast monsoon across many districts in Tamil Nadu. “Our collective representations to the government have brought a big relief,” he said.

The CM has announced the waiver in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, which has been widely welcomed by farmers and leaders of farmers’ associations.

