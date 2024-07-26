Farmers’ federation demands early release of water from Mettur dam

The Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Federation has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to order for the early release of water from the Mettur dam for agricultural purposes.

In a statement, K.V. Elangeeran, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Federation said that with water being released at the rate of over 1 lakh cusecs from major dams in Karnataka due to heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas, the water level in the Mettur dam has been rising significantly and is expected to attain its full capacity in a few days.

“This is the right time to release water from the Mettur dam. If water is released after the Mettur dam reaches its full capacity, the surplus water would end up as run-off water and drain into the sea rather than channelled for any useful purpose,” Mr. Elangeeran pointed out.

The Federation has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to order the early release of 25,000 cusecs of water from the Mettur dam. The early release will help in recharging of minor tanks enroute and improvement in the groundwater table. People and farmers expect the Chief Minister to come out with an announcement on the early release of water in view of the Adi Perukku festival.

