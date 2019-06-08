Farmers condemn CM’s statement on road project

A section of farmers who would be affected by the Salem-Chennai Green Corridor project in Pullavai condemned Chief Minister’s statement regarding the implementation of the project here on Friday.

A group of farmers in Pullavari asked why the government was adamant on implementing the project although the Madras High Court ruling was in their favour.

R. Mohanasundaram, convener of Movement Against Eight-Lane Way, said: “The Chief Minister has said that the road is being laid to ensure smooth movement of heavy vehicles like trucks. If that is the motive, then why don’t they expand the existing highways to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.”

He added that while the Chief Minister says that a number of vehicles on the road had increased over the years, would the government consider laying another eight-lane expressway after several years citing the same reasons.

The protesters said the government should concentrate on improving food production rather than developing such roads.

Mr. Mohanasundaram said that several villages in the State were yet to get road access and the government should concentrate on laying roads to such places.