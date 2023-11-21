ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ association protest demanding withdrawal of cases

November 21, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staging a protest in Cuddalore on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Representatives of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head post office here condemning the action initiated against farmers fighting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai district.

The agitators, led by association general secretary A.P. Ravindran raised slogans against the Tiruvannamalai district administration and the Police for initiating criminal action against farmers who were protesting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT. The action was aimed at “suppressing” the farmers protest, he said.

They also demanded withdrawal of cases against the farmers arrested for protesting the project. The Government should also put an end to the land acquisition drive, he added. Representatives of various other farmers associations participated in the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US