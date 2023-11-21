Farmers’ association protest demanding withdrawal of cases

November 21, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Representatives of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head post office here condemning the action initiated against farmers fighting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai district.

The agitators, led by association general secretary A.P. Ravindran raised slogans against the Tiruvannamalai district administration and the Police for initiating criminal action against farmers who were protesting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT. The action was aimed at “suppressing” the farmers protest, he said.

They also demanded withdrawal of cases against the farmers arrested for protesting the project. The Government should also put an end to the land acquisition drive, he added. Representatives of various other farmers associations participated in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.