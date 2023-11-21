Farmers’ association protest demanding withdrawal of cases

November 21, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Representatives of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head post office here condemning the action initiated against farmers fighting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai district.

The agitators, led by association general secretary A.P. Ravindran raised slogans against the Tiruvannamalai district administration and the Police for initiating criminal action against farmers who were protesting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT. The action was aimed at “suppressing” the farmers protest, he said.

They also demanded withdrawal of cases against the farmers arrested for protesting the project. The Government should also put an end to the land acquisition drive, he added. Representatives of various other farmers associations participated in the protest.