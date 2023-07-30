Farmers’ association leader P.R. Pandian stopped from visiting Valayamadevi

July 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CUDDALORE

P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, was stopped by the police on Sunday from visiting Valayamadevi, where fertile lands were destroyed by NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) for its expansion projects.

Mr. Pandian, accompanied by members of the committee, was stopped near Sethiyathope. He said the police were clearly instructed to prevent him from going beyond the point. Even though he assured them that he was only going there to meet farmers, he was prevented from continuing his journey.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pandian charged the State government with wreaking vengeance on farmers with the help of the police and filing cases. While the ongoing protests against NLCIL had reached their final phase, the State government was strangulating democracy by filing cases against farmers. Policemen have been deployed in all the villages, he said.

‘Organise a major protest’

Mr. Pandian urged the State government to depute a high-level team led by the Chief Secretary and Secretaries of various departments to affected villages in Cuddalore district and ascertain the views of the farmers. The NLCIL should stop taking possession of lands, failing which the committee would mobilise farmers’ outfits and representatives of various political parties and organise a major protest.

The continued silence maintained by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the NLCIL issue was a step in the wrong direction. The Chief Minister was accountable to the people, and Mr. Pandian demanded an explanation from Mr. Stalin on the issue and ensured justice to the farmers.

When contacted, a senior police officer said the police had advised Mr. Pandian against visiting Valayamadevi in view of the prevailing tense situation.