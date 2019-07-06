Farmers’ association demands setting up of disputes tribunal to deal with banks

Farmers Association of Vellore district observed Farmers Day to pay homage to those who died during various agitations.

The plan for a rally was cut short with a conference as the model code of conduct was in force in Vellore in the wake of announcement of Lok Sabha elections for the seat on August 5.

The BJP government had set up a tribunal under the Banking Regulation Act to settle disputes with corporates. It should establish the National Agriculture and Education Law Tribunal to address disputes between farmers and banks, speakers said at the conference.

The support price for agricultural produce should be raised to 150% as prescribed by the M.S. Swaminathan Committee, they said.

Farmers Association State president Vazhukamparai Balasubramaniam said the issue of taking action against government officials who were “hostile” towards farmers was raised by speakers at the conference. He said that those who suffered losses during the drought should get higher compensation and support from the Agriculture Department.

Delta farmers ignored

State secretary P. Kandasamy said the plight of delta farmers was overlooked by both the State and Union governments.

Both governments had a responsibility of protecting farmers from Tamil Nadu.

They should intervene and issue orders to GAIL to spare agriculture lands as pipelines could be laid even on the roadsides.

“While Andhra Pradesh is keen on completing check dams across the Palar river, Tamil Nadu neither took steps to prevent that State from constructing check dams nor did it build similar dams to save water for villages and towns on the banks of the Palar,” said State general secretary of Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations A.C. Venkatesan.

The conference passed 32 resolutions.