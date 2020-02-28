Farmers air grievances at Vellore Collectorate meeting

Farmers’ association members aired their grievances at a meeting organised at the Vellore Collectorate on Thursday.

Several participants pointed out the negligence officials display while handling farmers who approach them with their troubles. A humane approach was the need of the hour, they pointed out.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, who presided over the meeting, urged officials to maintain cordiality with farmers and extend their assistance.

Farmers brought up issues on crop damage caused by animals, specifically elephants, in Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Ambur and Katpadi regions, for which they sought a permanent solution like solar fencing and trenches. With the mango season about to start, elephants may cause extensive damage to the crops if left unchecked, a farmer from Gudiyatham said.

Another farmer raised the issue of land records classification which had gone unaddressed by officials for months. He regretted that despite them having all the required documents, they were made to run from pillar to post to get a land classification certificate. In turn, it affected their bank loan process, he said.

On the farmers’ demand for cold storage facilities at taluk levels, the Collector said there were four cold storage facilities in the combined Vellore district.

These were of the on-wheels category which could be hired by a group of farmers when needed, he assured.

A farmer from the Katpadi region said construction of a check dam in Ilayanallur was a pending demand and should be expedited. He said it existed three decades ago and if revived, would help farmers get water for irrigation. It may ensure groundwater recharge as well, he said.

Joint Director (Agriculture) A. Shankar, personal assistant to Collector (agriculture) Girish Chandrasingh and senior officials from the agriculture, forest, horticulture departments participated.