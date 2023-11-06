HamberMenu
Farmer murdered by wife, neighbour in Yelagiri

November 06, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman, along with a 35-year-old man with whom she apparently had an extramarital affair, have been arrested in connection with the murder of the former’s 42-year-old husband in Yelagiri Hills near Tirupattur town, on Sunday.

C. Govindaraj, a farmer hailing from Puttur village in Yelagiri Hills, was found murdered in a cowshed on a farmland in the hills on Sunday.

On information, a special team led by SP (Tirupattur) Albert John arrived at the crime spot and launched an investigation in the course of which the wife of the deceased, G. Kaleeswari, 32, was called for interrogation over suspicion.

Kaleeswari confessed to hatching a conspiracy with her neighbour P. Govindaraj, 35, to murder her husband. According to Kaleeswari, she and Govindaraj plotted the murder of her husband after he found out about their affair. On the night of the murder, the farmer was brought to the cowshed and made to consume liquor, after the which Govindaraj bludgeoned him to death with a stone.

During interrogation, Kaleeswari said Govindaraj used to intervene and pacify the frequent quarrels that broke out between her and her deceased husband.

The two accused have been arrested. A case has been registered.

