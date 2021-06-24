Farmer in Kallakurichi district held for growing ganja amid tapioca plants

KALLAKURICHI

24 June 2021 11:10 IST

The police arrested a 50-year-old farmer for allegedly cultivating ganja plants in his farmland at Moolakadu, near Kalvarayan hills in the district, on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the farm of Kaliyamoorthy, and seized 37 ganja plants. The plants had grown to a height of four feet. They were growing amid tapioca plants, said a police officer. Kaliyamoorthy was arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.