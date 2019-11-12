Farmer held for death of elephant near Talavadi hills

A day after a 40-year-old female elephant was found electrocuted at a farm land at Talavadi hills, forest department on Monday arrested the land owner’s son for putting up the illegal electric fence that led to the death of the elephant.

The elephant had come into contact with an electric fence put up around a maize farm at Mudiyanoor village that comes under Talavadi Forest Range.

The land is owned by M. Madaiyan and the fence was put up by his son M. Madeswamy to prevent the wild animals from entering the land.

Inquiries revealed that he had drawn power for the fence from domestic supply illegally leading to the death of the animal.

Batteries, electric wires were seized from the land. Madeswamy was arrested and produced in the court and lodged at prison.

Officials said that the department had recommended the electricity board to disconnect the power service and also asked farmers, whose land were located near the forest area, not to put up fence that pose threat to wild animals.