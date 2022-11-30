Farmer from A.P. undergoes suture-free valve replacement surgery at Chennai hospital

November 30, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 68-year-old farmer from Andhra Pradesh recently underwent a cardiac procedure using a bioprosthetic stent at a city hospital here.

The farmer underwent an aortic valve replacement surgery in 2017 for severely calcified aortic valve that prevented blood flow from the heart to the aorta and the rest of the body.

However, over the years the stent had developed calcification and had degenerated. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, and put under the care of Govini Balasubramani, head of the CTVS, heart and lung transplant programme in November.

Investigations revealed that the blood pumped out of the heart’s left ventricle leaked backwards and if untreated it could lead to heart failure and death.

Dr. Govini said the patient was evaluated for the minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVI) procedure without removing the earlier stent. However, the patient’s valve was only 20 mm while normally aortic valves measure 21 mm. Since another surgery involving suturing could weaken or damage the aortic valve the specialist decided to perform a redo sutureless aortic valve replacement.

“Sutureless valve replacement is recommended for elderly patients or patients with comorbidities as it does not require sewing the new valve into position,” he said.

The proedure was less complex and inserting the valve would take less than three minutes. As a result, the risk of post-operative complications such as blood transfusion, renal failure, atrial fibrillation and prolonged ventilation was reduced.

“The patient was in the ICU for a day and was taken for rehabilitation the next day. He was ready for discharge two days later. He has resumed his normal activities. It would take four weeks for the patient to resume normal activities,” Dr. Govini said.

The bioprosthetic valves are less expensive at ₹3.5lakh while those used for TAVI cost higher. For TAVI, a patient may have to spend ₹25 lakh but for the sutureless procedure it costs only ₹6.5 lakh, he said and added that advantages were many in the new procedure.