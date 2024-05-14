ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer electrocuted near Sholinghur town

Published - May 14, 2024 06:36 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

C. Gokul, who was electrocuted on Tuesday.  

A 21-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he stepped on an illegal electric fencing in his neighbour’s farmland at Jambakulam village on Tuesday.

Police said the victim C. Gokul was taking his cows to a grazing land when he accidently stepped on the illegal electric wire laid by another farmer. He was electrocuted. His neighbour, K. Ethiraj, 45, had erected illegal electric fencing to prevent wild boar from damaging his crops. Upon hearing his voice, fellow farmers rushed to the spot.

Immediately, they informed local Tangedco officials and Sholinghur police. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A case was registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.

