GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farmer electrocuted near Sholinghur town

Published - May 14, 2024 06:36 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
C. Gokul, who was electrocuted on Tuesday.  

C. Gokul, who was electrocuted on Tuesday.  

A 21-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he stepped on an illegal electric fencing in his neighbour’s farmland at Jambakulam village on Tuesday.

Police said the victim C. Gokul was taking his cows to a grazing land when he accidently stepped on the illegal electric wire laid by another farmer. He was electrocuted. His neighbour, K. Ethiraj, 45, had erected illegal electric fencing to prevent wild boar from damaging his crops. Upon hearing his voice, fellow farmers rushed to the spot.

Immediately, they informed local Tangedco officials and Sholinghur police. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A case was registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.