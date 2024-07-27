GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer electrocuted in Tiruvannamalai

Published - July 27, 2024 11:18 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old farmer died of electrocution after he came in contact with a snapped live electric wire at his farmland in Mel Thiruvadathanur village near Thandrampet town, Tiruvannamalai, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Krishnan. He owned a three-acre farmland in the village. He leased his farmland to his relative for a two-year period. As the agreement expired, the land was returned to him.

Subsequently, he decided to cultivate his farmland with paddy and banana. He was removing thick bushes and weeds grown in the farmland to plough them when he accidently stepped on to a snapped live electric wire on the land. He was electrocuted.

A few farmers, who were on their way to their farmlands, noticed Krishnan in an unconscious state. Immediately, they informed Thanipadi police and ambulance. He was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Thandrampet where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case was registered.

Initial inquiry revealed that the village witnessed strong winds coupled with rain the previous night. Strong winds would have snapped electric lines on the farmland. As Krishan was not used to farming for the past few years and had not visited his land, police said he might not have noticed snapped electric wire on the farmland. A probe is underway.

