Farmer dies of snake bite near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur

September 24, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 35-year-old man died of snake bite in his farmland at Vadakkupattu village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Sunday, September 24.

Police said the victim, identified as P. Murali, a farmer, was bitten by a snake when he went to to switch on the pumpset around 8.30 am to irrigate his farmland. Before switching on the pumpset, he removed PVC pipes that were kept dumped in front of the motor pumpset room. While clearing the pipes, he was bitten by a snake that had found refuge in one of the pipes, the police said.

Hearing his screams, other farmers rescued him and shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town, around seven kms from the village. Despite treatment by the doctors at the hospital, Murali died an hour later.

Angered by the death of the farmer, residents, who accompanied him to the hospital, damaged a few glass windows in the hospital before police pacified the agitated crowd. A case on the death of the farmer was registered by Timmampet police. Further investigation is on, police said.

