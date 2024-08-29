Farmer couple’s three children make it to govt. medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

Kolanthai and his wife Madhammal’s efforts have paid off handsomely. Their three children are in government medical colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Surya Prakash, a student from Government Higher Secondary School in Yelagiri, was admitted to Karur Medical College, where his sister Sandhiya is doing her 3rd year MBBS. His brother Hari Prasad is in 2nd year MBBS at the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem.

Mr. Kolanthai, who completed Class 12 and did a lab technician course, is a farmer who grows paddy and groundnuts among other crops on his 1-acre plot in Thandakarampatti village that falls in Dharmapuri district. His children studied at the government elementary school in the village till Class 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thandakarampatti school maths teacher S. Vasuki said, “They were regular in their homework and obedient. The parents supervised the children regularly. The students have passed the National Means cum Merit Scheme exams as well. A mere mention that I would inform their parents if they neglected studies was enough to get them back in line.” Seven children from the school since 2009 had gone to medical colleges, she added.

C. Thangavelu, headmaster of the Government Higher Secondary School, Yelagiri, said, “Thangamana pasanga.. (they were gems) all three are NEET repeaters...Sandhiya scored 165 in NEET in 2019 but couldn’t get a medical seat. The next year when the 7.5% preferential reservation was introduced her teachers encouraged her to apply. Mr. Kolanthai spent ₹1.5 lakh for residential coaching in Chennai but in 2020, she prepared for NEET from home. “We got her the books, and she studied on her own,” he said.

Hariprasad’s coaching expenses were funded by the schoolteachers. The NEET repeater scored 434 marks in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surya Prakash, scored 545 in NEET this year, and 250 marks last year. He wanted to pursue MBBS though his teachers suggested that he should opt for something else. Apart from the schoolteachers, we appealed to a trust to fund his coaching, Mr. Thangavelu added.

Every year at least two students make it to medical colleges, he said. “Since 2015, 12 students have gone to medical college. This year, one student has been selected for medical college and two students have joined BDS,” he said.

Mr. Kolanthai speaks with his children every day. “Though they are in hostel I continue to track their performance daily and advise when they are confused,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.