K.V. Elangeeran, president of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation; Arignar Anna Sugar Mills Cane Suppliers Association secretary P. Govindaraj; and representatives from other federations from the delta region met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday, and thanked him for announcing incentives for paddy for the Kharif season. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Agriculture Secretary Selvi Apoorva were present, a release said.

