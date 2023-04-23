Farmer arrested with a country made gun in Tirupattur

HamberMenu
April 23, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A 50-year-old farmer, P. Murugesan, was arrested by Alangayam police for possession of a single barrel country man gun in his house at Bargur village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

A 50-year-old farmer, P. Murugesan, was arrested by Alangayam police for possession of a single barrel country man gun in his house at Bargur village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 50-year-old farmer was arrested by Alangayam police for possession of a single barrel country gun in his house on Sunday.

Police said that based on an alert to Tirupatur SP, K.S. Balakrishnan, a special police team searched the house of the farmer, P. Murugesan, in Bargur village near Alangayam town. After more than two hours of searching, the team found the illegal gun from the cowshed of the house. However, no gunpowder and other explosives were found in the house. A case was filed by Alangayam police. Farmer Murugesan was arrested and lodged at the sub jail in Tirupattur town.

Initial inquiry revealed that Murugesan brought the gun many years ago from his friends in Kerala to guard his crops from wild animals especially wild boar as the village is located near the reserve forest in Alangayam. However, police said he has not used the gun for the past few years due to poor eye sight and dumped the gun in the cowshed.

