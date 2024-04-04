Farmer arrested for possession of country-made gun in Tirupattur

April 04, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 30-year-old farmer was arrested by Thimmampettai police for possessing a single barrel country- man gun in his house in Tirupattur on Thursday.

Police said that based on an alert to Tirupatur SP, Albert John, a special police team searched the house of the farmer, S. Anbarasan, in Gowripallam village near Vaniyambadi town.

After more than two hours of searching, the team found the gun from the cowshed of the house. However, no gunpowder or other explosives were found in the house. A case was filed by Thimmampettai police. Anbasaran was arrested and lodged at the sub jail in Vaniyambadi.

Initial inquiry revealed that Anbarasan brought the gun many years ago from his friends in Kerala to guard his crops from wild boar and Indian guar as the village is located near the reserve forests.

