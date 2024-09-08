ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer arrested for poaching in reserve forest near Tirupattur

Published - September 08, 2024 11:31 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

V. Chinnapaiyan

A 48-year-old farmer was arrested for poaching wild animals in the Neknamalai reserve forest area, which comes under the Alangayam forest range, near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur, on Sunday.

Forest Department officials said that three country-made guns, 38 pellets, explosives, nets, torchlights, and batteries were seized from the accused, V. Chinnapaiyan of Neelikollai village. Two others are absconding.

During a routine patrol on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a six-member team led by the forest ranger officer (Alangayam) intercepted three persons based on suspicion. The trio tried to escape, leaving behind their equipment. The officers nabbed one of them, while the two others escaped.

“They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the items required for hunting. Special teams wave been formed to nab the others,” K. Sekar, Forest Range Officer (Alangayam), told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that the gang procured the country-made gun from the neighbouring State of Kerala to hunt wild animals. They have been regularly hunting in the area. They had poached wild animals to supplement their income through masonry work, the officials said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.   Later in the day, Chinnapaiyan was produced before a local court in Vaniyambadi, before being lodged in the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

