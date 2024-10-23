Farmer arrested for death of DMK functionary’s son in Vellore

The Pernambut police on Tuesday arrested a 62-year-old farmer for erecting an illegal live power fence on his coconut grove, which resulted in the electrocution of a local DMK functionary’s son last week.

According to the police, the farmer, K. Mohan, had illegally linked a power line from an electric pole with the fence to protect a well and motor pumpset on his land at Gundalapalli village near Pernambut town in Vellore. Mohan was produced before a local court, and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

The victim, S. Prasanth, 20, went missing on October 12 when he allegedly went in search of his cows. His body was found on the grove, around 500 metres from his house, on October 15. Special teams were formed by Superintendent of Police, Vellore, N. Mathivanan to investigate the case.

Based on the postmortem report, the police determined that Prasanth had died of electrocution with no internal or external injuries on him.

