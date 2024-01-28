Farmer arrested for assaulting Dalit youth near Ambur town

January 28, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 45-year-old farmer was arrested for assaulting a youth, who belongs to Arunthathiyar community, near his coconut grove at Athimagulapalli village, around 15 kms from Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Police said that the victim, S. Rajesh (22), resides in the Arunthathiyar colony in the village. On January 24, Rajesh, along with his friends, had partied on a coconut grove that belongs to C. Ramesh Babu. Babu was on his way to the grove to collect coconuts to transport them to the wholesale market in Vellore when he saw Rajesh and his friends on his farm.

They had a heated argument and exchanged blows. On hearing the incident, relatives and neighbours of Babu rushed in support of him. They also attacked Rajesh, police said. Based on the alert, Umarabad police came to the spot and took the injured Rajesh to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint from Rajesh, A case has been registered. Babu was arrested and lodged in the sub-jail in Tirupattur town. Further investigation is on, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.