Farmer arrested as electric fence kills two

The Arakandanallur police on Sunday cracked the mystery behind the disappearance of two persons last month and arrested a 44-year-old farmer for allegedly burying their bodies after the duo died by stepping on the illegal electric fence in his farm.

Krishnamoorthy, a farmer residing at Pilrampattu in Arakandanallur police station limits, was arrested by a police team.

According to the police, Annamalai, 31, and Subash, 27, of Arunapuram had left for hunting hare on March 28 and did not return home. A search proved futile and their family members lodged a complaint with the police. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar constituted three special teams.

The police collected the analysing the mobile phone call records of the victims to ascertain the places they visited on Marc h 28. Investigations revealed that the duo, along with Gokulraj, 18, of Arnuapuram, had gone for hunting.

Interrogation of Gokulraj revealed that Annamalai and Subash were electrocuted after they stepped on an illegal electric fence put up by Krishnamoorthy. Gokulraj fled the scene and returned only to find that the bodies had gone missing. The farmer had put up the illegal electric fence to prevent wild boars from enetering his farm.

During interrogation, Krishnamoorthy told the police he had buried the two bodies in a four-foot deep pit in his farm to destroy evidence. The bodies were exhumed by the police in the presence of Revenue Department officials and a postmortem was conducted on the spot.

Krishnamoorthy and Gokulraj have been arrested by the police.