Farmer arrested, 11 red sanders logs seized from him near Gudiyatham

November 09, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The red sanders logs which were seized from a farmer near Gudiyatham on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 47-year-old farmer was arrested by forest officials after they seized 11 red sanders logs from him inside the Veerichettipalli reserve forest (RF) within Gudiyatham forest range in Vellore on the Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Two accomplices fled.

Forest officials said that during routine patrol of the reserve forest by a special forest team led by A. Masilamani, forest range officer, Gudiyatham range, they found three men inside the deep forest with axes, battery-run cutters, and choppers. The team chased the trespassers and were able to nab J. Krishnan, the main suspect, whereas two accomplices fled.

The forest team also seized red sanders logs that were chopped from six trees in the RF. As per norms, the seized logs were sent to the government timber depot in Tirupattur to make incense sticks. Initial inquiry revealed that Krishnan was a regular offender who chopped sandalwood, and red sanders trees in government patta lands and forest areas.

The two accomplices were identified as S. Babu, 45, and K. Chinnappan, 55, from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. They were also farmers and befriended Krishnan during their visit to Vellore town. Special forest teams have been formed to nab them. A case has been registered against the trio under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Later in the day, Krishnan was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore town.

