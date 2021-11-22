Farm laws beneficial, says Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Sunday that he still believed that the three farm laws were beneficial to farmers and hoped that the condition would be conducive in future to their implementation in some other form.

‘Unable to convince’

“I had strongly campaigned across the State in support of the farm laws. As the Prime Minister said, we could not convince some of our farmers of the aims of these laws,” he said.

After the Union Government decided to repeal the laws, a video of Mr. Annamalai’s earlier remarks that even a “comma” would not be changed in the laws has been shared on social media. The decision to repeal the laws showed the Prime Minister’s benevolence, he said.

Mr. Annamalai also received nominations for the upcoming urban local bodies elections. “Our alliance with the AIADMK is continuing without any confusion,” he said. The BJP would stage a protest on Monday against the DMK government’s refusal to cut the taxes on petrol and diesel even after the Union Government reduced the levy.