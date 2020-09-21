Farm bills: DMK, allies to stage demonstration

‘It’s a red carpet invite for corporates’

The DMK and its allies will hold a demonstration across the State on September 28 to urge the Centre to withdraw the three agriculture related legislation and to condemn the ruling AIADMK for its support to the BJP government on the issue.

A meeting of alliance parties chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that the agriculture model proposed by the BJP government had already failed in Bihar. “It seeks to impose the same model in Tamil Nadu,” said a resolution adopted at the meeting.

The meeting alleged that the legislation — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 — would prevent procurement from farmers and subsequently pave the way for “death of food security”.

The meeting felt that the first Act would take away the rights of commerce and trade from the State governments. “The legislation is against the federal structure of the county and will roll out the red carpet for the corporate sector,” a resolution said.

The parties said the legislation would allow corporate companies to keep food stocks without any limit, and it would result in hoarding. “The laws are against the interests of farmers as well as consumers,” the resolution said.