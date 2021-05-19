Farewell to writer Ki. Ra., with State honours

KOVILPATTI

19 May 2021 16:37 IST

People from various walks of life paid floral tributes; Ministers, MPs and officials were at the funeral in the writer’s home town of Idaiseval, near Kovilpatti

The mortal remains of Tamil writer Ki. Rajanarayanan, who passed away in Puducherry on Tuesday, were consigned to the flames with State honours, at his family farm in his birthplace, Idaiseval, near Kovilpatti on Wednesday afternoon.

After the body was brought to his home here from Puducherry on Tuesday night, people from various walks of life paid floral tributes and tearful farewells to the writer.

Speaker M. Appavu, Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Thangam Thennarasu and P. Geetha Jeevan, MPs Kanimozhi and Su. Venkatesan, Thoothukudi District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, MLA G.V. Markandeyan of Vilaathikulam, Tamil writers and others paid tributes to the writer.

The body was taken in a procession from his house to the farm, situated about a kilometre from his house, where the last rites were performed with State honours.

“Tamil has lost a celebrated personality, who contributed to Tamil literature by writing till he breathed his last. We, on behalf of the writers, thank the Tamil Nadu government for according State honours to Ki. Ra. and having announced that a statue will be installed for the veteran writer at Kovilpatti,” said Ms. Kanimozhi after paying her last respects to the writer.