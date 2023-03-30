Family of three moves HC challenging life imprisonment imposed under SC/ST Act for having cheated a SC woman

March 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A youth and his parents have filed a joint criminal appeal before the Madras High Court challenging their conviction as well as life imprisonment imposed by a sessions court under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 for having cheated a Scheduled Caste woman after exploiting her sexually.

When the family’s appeal along with their plea for suspension of sentence was listed for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and M. Nirmal Kumar on Thursday, the judges adjourned the matter to Monday for hearing the response of the Greater Chennai Police which had prosecuted the convicts.

Chennai Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli convicted R. Sathyamurthy, S. Rengu and R. Sarada on March 17 after being convinced with the submissions of Special Public Prosecutor M. Sudhakar that all the three had committed a grave atrocity against the Scheduled Caste woman who attempted to end her life.

The SPP pointed out that that the victim woman had got acquainted with the prime accused Sathyamurthy when she was attending a coaching class to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission examinations. He proposed to her and she accepted it after he expressed no objection with regard to her caste.

Thereafter, on the pretext of making arrangements for their marriage at a temple and getting it registered, the man had sexual relationship with the victim on multiple occasions. Subsequently, he began abusing her along with his parents by referring to her caste. Unable to bear the humiliation, the woman attempted to end her life.

After a full-fledged trial, the Sessions Court found Sathyamurthy guilty of rape, cheating and abetment to suicide and imposed a punishment of 10, one and five years of rigorous imprisonment respectively for each of the charges. His parents were found guilty of abetment to suicide and imposed with five years of rigorous imprisonment.

Further, since Section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act provides for imposition of life imprisonment on those who had committed an offence under the Indian Penal Code punishable with imprisonment of 10 years or more, the Sessions Judge imposed life sentence on all three convicts as they had been found guilty of offences which attract a maximum imprisonment of 10 years.

Though the convicts had pleaded for mercy before pronouncement of sentence, Ms. Alli refused to show any kind of leniency. The judge said the convicts had committed a heinous offence not just against an individual but against society at large and therefore, there could not be any scope for sympathy towards them.

“The accused 1 to 3 have committed these offences only because of the reason that the victim belonged to a Scheduled Caste. Therefore, considering the nature of offences, this court is of the view that no leniency could be shown in favour of the accused and they have to be punished proportionately for the offences committed by them.” the judge wrote.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)