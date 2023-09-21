Family of three killed in accident as TNSTC bus rams their bike

September 21, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A family of three persons, including a six-year-old girl, died after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit the two-wheeler in which they were travelling on Wednesday.

Police identified the victims as J. Ramesh, 48, a bus driver of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Anna Nagar depot, Chennai; his wife R. Gnanapriya, 35; and daughter Thilakshana, 6. They were coming on a two-wheeler from Tenpalai village near Gingee to Kancheepuram when K. Ramesh, 48, the TNSTC bus driver, who was coming in the opposite direction, lost control of the vehicle and hit the two-wheeler.

In the impact, a wheel of the bike got stuck to the front wheel of the bus and the three persons were dragged along the road for 50 metres by the bus.

The bus was going to Puducherry from Kancheepuram with around 30 passengers. The incident happened around 8.45 a.m. on the Vandavasi-Kancheepuram High Road at Anakkavoor village near Cheyyar town.

Other motorists and locals helped shift the family to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram where doctors declared Ramesh and his daughter brought dead. After a few hours, Gnanapriya succumbed to injuries.

The Anakkavoor police registered a case and arrested the TNSTC bus driver.

Investigation revealed that Ramesh lived with his family in Kancheepuram for over six years. Due to extended weekend festival holidays, He visited his native village near Gingee. On their return, the trio met with the accident, the police added.