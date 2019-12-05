Tamil Nadu

Family of Nagapattinam youth missing in Sudan anxiously wait for information

Ramakrishnan, 26, was employed at the ceramic factory in Khartoum where many died in a LPG tanker blast on Wednesday

Anxious family members of a Nagapattinam youth employed at the ceramic factory in Sudanese capital Khartoum where many had died in a LPG tanker blast on Wednesday have pinned their hopes on the Central and State governments for authentic information about the victims and survivors.

Family members of Ramakrishnan, 26, of Alangudicheri near Thittacheri have no idea about his whereabouts. Initial information from an unofficial channel indicated that he died in the explosion. But this could not be verified by the family.

“We only know that my brother’s name is in the list of missing workers. When I contacted the Sudanese Embassy late on Wednesday night, the authorities said that the updates about the explosion could be posted in the website. So far, there has been no information about my missing brother,” Mr. Ramakrishnan’s sister Tilaka said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan’s parents Ramalingam, 58, and Muthulakshmi, 50, called on District Collector Praveen P. Nair requesting him to convey their anguish to the Central and State governments.

A senior official of the district administration said that there was no official information so far about Mr. Ramakrishnan.

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
explosion
Sudan
Tamil Nadu
