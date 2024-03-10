ADVERTISEMENT

Family of Dalit Panthers Iyakkam founder Malaichamy urges State govt. to release stamp to honour his contribution to Dalit rights

March 10, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The family of A. Malaichamy, founder of Dalit Panthers Iyakkam, which fought for the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu in the 1980s and 1990s, has urged the Tamil Nadu State Government to release a postal stamp as a mark of recognition of his work towards uplift of Dalits, on his birth anniversary on March 11.

The family also said that a memorial for Malaichamy in Avaniapuram, which is incomplete, should be completed and the DPI resource centre should be housed inside the memorial premises to enable study on the subject.

The DPI, which was headed by a young Thol. Thirumavalavan after Malaichamy’s demise, was later rechristened as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Malaichamy died in 1989. His son Vinoth Malaichamy said that recognising his father’s contribution could reunite Dalit movement in the State.

“When he was heading DPI, he took all major Dalit castes (Devendrakula Velalars, Paraiyars and Arundhathiyars) together by ensuring that movement was led by leaders from all three castes. After his demise, the unity forged between Devendrakula Velalars, Arundhathiyars and Paraiyars was lost as each community got their own political parties - Puthiya Tamilagam was founded by Dr. K. Krishnasamy, and Aditamilar Peravai began working for Arundhathiyars. I feel that there is still scope to bring all communities together,” he told The Hindu. “In fact my father was the first to call for internal reservations for Arundhathiyars.” Regarding memorial, Mr. Vinoth said, “State Government could take steps to finish the memorial.”

