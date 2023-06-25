Family of Coimbatore student who died in U.K. awaits mortal remains

June 25, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Five days after Indian student Jeevanth Sivakumar (25) died in Birmingham in United Kingdom, his family from Narasimhanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore is waiting for his mortal remains.

The student’s brother Rohan told The Hindu on Sunday there was no official confirmation on when the requisite procedures would get over. He said the Indian students’ association, Jeevanth’s friends and the Aston University, where Jeevanth was doing his M.Sc. programme, were helping the family.

As per reports, Jeevanth was pulled out by the police from the Worcester and Birmingham canal at Selly Oak in the early hours of June 21. The West Midlands Ambulance Service had reached the spot after receiving an emergency call about a man in the canal at 4.46 a.m.

BirminghamLive, which quoted a spokeswoman of the ambulance service, in a report said the man who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues was in a critical condition. “The ambulance staff immediately began providing advanced life support. However, despite their best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rohan said his brother, who joined for M.Sc. in Strategy and International Business in September 2022, used to telephone the family every day. He contacted the family last on June 20.

According to him, the distance between the canal and Jeevanth’s residence was about 200 m. “We do not know why he went there at that time…Further details will be known after the investigation by the police,” he said.

Asked whether the family had any suspicion in the death, Mr. Rohan said “We do not have any suspicion. We will come to know what exactly happened only after the report comes. We are not levelling any accusations”.

The BirminghamLive report further added, quoting a police spokeswoman, that “The body of a man has sadly been found in the canal off Matrons Walk in Birmingham around 4.30 a.m. this morning (June 21). His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner in due course.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT