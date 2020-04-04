Family members of COVID-19 positive cases shifted to special quarantine wards

Family members of those quarantined in Ambur General Hospital were shifted to specially-created isolation wards in Jamia Darussalam Arabic College, Omerabad near Ambur, on Friday.

A few days ago, 13 residents from Ambur were admitted to the quarantine wards as they were reported to have attended the Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin. Among them, seven tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 52 family members of the 13 persons were put under home quarantine and the district administration decided to shift them to the special COVID-19 prevention wards set up in the Arabic College.

The family members were offered psychological counselling and shifted to the isolation wards in Jamia Darussalam Arabic College, Omerabad, in ambulances.

The entire area was cordoned off and the municipal health workers have been carrying out disinfection works for the past three days.