Family member of Sattankulam custodial death victims gets govt. job

J. Persis, daughter of trader P. Jayaraj and sister of J.Benicks – the victims of alleged police custodial torture in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district – has been offered a job as Junior Assistant in Revenue Department.
Chief Minister Edapaddi K.Palaniswami handed over the appointment order in the Secretariat here on Monday in the presence of Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and senior officials.
“The government has given this job for me so that our family could come out of the grief because of the incident. The CM has regretted the incident and promised us to get punishment to those responsible for the incident,” Ms. Persis told reporters.
She expressed her gratitude to the State government, the people of Tamil Nadu, all political parties, social organisations, traders’ associations and the media for their continuous support to her family after the deaths of her father and brother.
“The CBI probe is on now. We are hoping that the judiciary will give us justice. We also hope that the State government would also stand by us,” she said. The family of the victims was last month handed over the solatium of ₹20 lakh.
