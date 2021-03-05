Family in the race

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 02:09 IST

The fact that the DMDK is yet to finalise a poll pact has not deterred its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant and her son Vijaya Prabhakaran from submitting applications to contest the polls on behalf of the party, founded by actor Vijayakant. On Thursday, Ms. Premalatha submitted her application to party functionaries at the DMDK’s head office. Mr. Prabhakaran followed suit later in the evening. They are yet to decide on which Assembly constituency they will contest from.

