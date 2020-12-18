Family in Gingee robbed at knife-point

Five unidentified persons gained access into a house in Gingee near here and allegedly robbed 37 sovereigns of jewellery after holding the family at knife-point, in the early hours of Friday.
According to police, Sagayaraj, 53, a field officer with an NGO, was sleeping with his family in one of the rooms in their house on Jayamkondan Road in Gingee. The complainant resided on the ground floor while the first floor was rented out.
At around 12.40 p.m., Sagayaraj was woken up by a strange noise on the first floor of his house. He switched on the lights and opened the main door, when five masked men ran down the stairs and took him inside the house.
The gang held the family at knife-point and asked them to part with the valuables. They stole 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery, half a kg of silver articles and ₹10,000 in cash and fled the scene.
The Gingee police are investigating. The police have formed three special teams to nab the culprits.
