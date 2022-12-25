ADVERTISEMENT

Family foils robbery bid, locks up robber inside house at Sivakasi

December 25, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - SIVAKASI

A hawker who sold beans to an elderly woman tried to rob her gold chain while she was at her house. The robbery bid was prevented by the chance arrival of the family members

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The chance arrival of family members and their presence of mind helped them to secure a robber who was struggling to snatch gold chain from an elderly woman, R. Vasantha Devi (73) inside the house, at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The police said the elderly woman had bought beans from a hawker when all her family members were away.

When the woman entered the house on Gnanagiri Road to take money to pay him, the hawker, I. Thangarathinam (43) of Malli, stealthily followed her inside the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the woman objected to this, the man suddenly closed the front door and pushed Vasanthi Devi down on a sofa. Even as he attempted to snatch her gold chain amidst the resistance put up by the elderly woman, her daughter-in-law, S. Durgadevi (40) and her teenage son, who had gone to the market for buying groceries , returned home.

When they opened the door, they found the robber trying to overpower the woman and immediately locked the door from outside and raised an alarm. Workers from the nearby printing unit who rushed to the house and helped to nab the robber.

The injured woman was treated at the Government hospital. Sivakasi East police have arrested the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US