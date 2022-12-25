Family foils robbery bid, locks up robber inside house at Sivakasi

December 25, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The chance arrival of family members and their presence of mind helped them to secure a robber who was struggling to snatch gold chain from an elderly woman, R. Vasantha Devi (73) inside the house, at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The police said the elderly woman had bought beans from a hawker when all her family members were away.

When the woman entered the house on Gnanagiri Road to take money to pay him, the hawker, I. Thangarathinam (43) of Malli, stealthily followed her inside the house.

As the woman objected to this, the man suddenly closed the front door and pushed Vasanthi Devi down on a sofa. Even as he attempted to snatch her gold chain amidst the resistance put up by the elderly woman, her daughter-in-law, S. Durgadevi (40) and her teenage son, who had gone to the market for buying groceries , returned home.

When they opened the door, they found the robber trying to overpower the woman and immediately locked the door from outside and raised an alarm. Workers from the nearby printing unit who rushed to the house and helped to nab the robber.

The injured woman was treated at the Government hospital. Sivakasi East police have arrested the accused.