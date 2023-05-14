Family donates land worth ₹10 crore for crucial road project in Tiruppur

May 14, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A family in Tiruppur has donated prime land with an estimated market value of ₹10 crore to the City Corporation for carrying out a crucial road project to bring down congestion of vehicular traffic in Tiruppur city, much to the relief of the local body.

The City Corporation had, under Smart City Mission, planned to lay an asphalt road along the southern embankment of Noyyal river from Nataraj Theatre Road to Aruvuthirukovil in Karuvampalayam as the only way to address the problem of burgeoning traffic.

The 20 cents of land donated by the family of Nataraj, known for philanthropy since the days of freedom movement, has accorded a significant thrust to the civic body to carry out the road project, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar said.

On Friday (May 12), Mitra, daughter-in-law of Nataraj, the owner of Nataraj Theatre, along with her son Prithviraj handed over the land documents to the Mayor and City Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

The proposed road project will provide a fillip to the Corporation’s move to carry out concrete-lining of the Noyyal, by tapping utility of Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project to prevent the river and its tributaries from getting polluted.

The concrete-lining of the river along the industrial stretch will ensure that the effluent is treated before getting released in the river, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.