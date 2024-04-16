ADVERTISEMENT

Family comes first for DMK, nation for BJP: Rajnath Singh

April 16, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Congress-DMK combine divides the country into north and south whereas BJP unites people, says Defence Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a roadshow in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that family comes first for the ruling DMK and Congress whereas nation always remains the top priority for the BJP.

While campaigning for NDA candidate A. Ashwathaman in Tiruvannamalai, Mr. Singh said that the alliance between Congress and DMK was always to promote their families. “The Congress - DMK combine divides the country into north and south politically and culturally whereas BJP unites people from all directions for India’s development,” he said.

Prior to 2014 when Congress was at the centre, the growth of the economy was slow and appropriate decisions were not taken to accelerate its growth. All that changed after the NDA came to power. “Now, India is the world’s fifth fastest growing economy. By 2027, the country aims to become the third fastest economy in the world,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time because BJP had grown to be the country’s most credible political party. BJP’s earlier poll promises had been fulfilled including construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The INDIA block would disappear after the Lok Sabha elections as it was not formed in public interest, Mr. Singh said. Corruption remained central to this opposition alliance. Once NDA won the elections, the INDIA block would automatically disappear. “Voters in Tamil Nadu should say no to corrupt DMK-Congress alliance as corruption still exists in the State. They should elect NDA candidates for the betterment of their lives,” he said.

