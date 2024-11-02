Families use Deepavali holidays to spend quality time together with farm visits, pet zoos

Many holidaymakers in Tiruchi took advantage of this year’s long Deepavali break to visit agri-tourism farms and private zoos in the region, to spend quality time with family and friends.

Footfalls went up considerably at Ajaman Farms in Alathur, Kulithalai taluk this week, where visitors could see a working farm and enjoy a picnic at the children’s park and petting zoo on the five-acre premises.

“We have received over 1,000 guests since Deepavali, and are expecting more over the weekend. Children enjoy seeing the animals in our zoo enclosures and also get to try horse riding with the help of trainers,” an official at the facility told The Hindu.

Greater awareness about the environment has reduced the usage of fire crackers during Deepavali, and made city residents seek out traditional ways to celebrate the festival of lights, said K. Naveen, a farmer who runs the experiential 10-hectare farm and training centre ‘Naveen Garden’ in Krishnapuram, Mavilipatty Panchayat.

“We had a turnout of around 750 guests since Thursday, among the highest so far for us. For Deepavali, we offered a sumptuous lunch and plenty of time to explore the farm. We do not allow fire crackers on our farm. Visitors get to swim and feed cattle and rescued animals. The simplicity of the experience is the main attraction,” Mr. Naveen said.

Ibrahim Farms at Pommadaimalai village near Pudukottai saw a good number of tourists from Tiruchi and beyond drop in this week, despite the wet weather. The facility is primarily a stud farm that maintains a small zoo of exotic birds and reptiles and has recently opened up to visitors. “We offer horse riding lessons and also horse-cart trips around the farm. Based on visitors’ feedback, we are planning to add a resort and dining services to the farm soon,” said dentist and farm proprietor R. Sathik.

Many families made a festive day trip to the interactive Rajali Birds Park in Thanjavur, which houses budgerigars, cockatiels, fancy chickens, rabbits, pheasants, ostriches and at least 15 types of pigeons.