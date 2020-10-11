Families return to settlement in STR, take up MGNREGS works

The residents had relocated 10 years ago in search of jobs

The Kembanur tribal settlement in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) earlier had just three inhabitants. Now, 18 families, which have taken up farming and other works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), reside here.

The settlement, located about 12 km from the Athani–Sathyamangalam Road, falls under the Kongarpalayam panchayat in the T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union in Gobichettipalayam Taluk. Some 10 years ago, over 50 families, all belonging to the Urali community, left for Kembanur Colony, located outside the forest area in Vinoba Nagar. They went in search of jobs and better education opportunities. But three residents stayed put, all through these years, cultivating millets in their small holdings.

Hit by lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, most relocated families could not find jobs, even as the closure of schools were an added burden. Eighteen families — over 55 persons — returned to the settlement and constructed huts and took up farming.

“We were given conditional pattas for the land and we cultivated maize, groundnut, ragi, other millets and a variety of paddy that can grow without water,” said Maniyal, 37.

As many as 23 people were provided jobs to construct stone bunds in the fields, under the MGNREGS, and were assured of an income in the last two months. “It is our only income and we purchase essentials and other things with the money,” she said.

Though the daily wage was fixed at ₹256, workers were unaware of the amount they would be paid. “For 15 days’ work, we recently withdrew ₹1,000,” said Ammasai, 45. This is the first time that works under the scheme have been carried out in the settlement, providing income to the families, she said.

M. Srirangan, 71, the oldest person in the settlement, said since more families had returned to their native place, the government should establish a school, improve the roads and provide essentials through a mobile ration shop regularly. “Elephants, wild boar, buffaloes and bear stray onto our fields, damaging crops, and, hence, we need trenches to be dug,” he added.

There are over 40 children in the hamlet, and the presence of wild animals on the 6-km non-motorable route to Vilankombai or Vinoba Nagar will make it difficult for them to pursue studies. “We have been living here for over two centuries and a school will ensure that we produce graduates in the coming years,” said Mr. Srirangan.