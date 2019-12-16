Families of 3 persons electrocuted near Ooty demand relief

The families of three persons who were electrocuted on Saturday refused to accept the bodies of the victims, demanding action against the landowner.

The three persons were electrocuted reportedly by an electric fence set up on a farm near Kadasolai outside the Udhagamandalam town.

The protesters, who staged a sit-in outside the mortuary of the government headquarters hospital on Sunday, alleged that the owner of the 4.5-acre property where the three persons died had set up the electric fence.

Owner’s claim

Though the owner claimed that one of the victims, A Balan, 41, was the one who leased a portion of the land where the incident occurred, the families of the three victims — A. Balan, K. Kumar and L. Maniammal — said that the farmowner was the one who installed the fence, and wanted the police to arrest him.

They also demanded a compensation to be paid to the kin of the deceased.

Officials hold talks

Officials from the Revenue Department held talks with the protesters assuring them that the police would look into their complaints.

The officials also told them that their demands for compensation would be considered.