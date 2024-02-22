False propaganda to project joint welfare schemes are funded majorly by the Centre; lion’s share came from T.N. govt.: Thennarasu

February 22, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Referring to what he described as recent “false propaganda” attempting to project as if the Union government was majorly funding several joint welfare programmes, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday contended the lion’s share came from the Tamil Nadu government.

During his reply to the discussion on the Budget for 2024-25 in the House, Mr. Thennarasu said the Union government’s share was ₹72,000 while the State government’s was ₹48,000 towards the housing unit cost of ₹1.2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin scheme (scheme named after the Prime Minister to provide housing for the poor in rural areas).

“But, we are not able to construct a house for ₹1.2 lakh in villages. So, the Tamil Nadu government is providing an additional roofing cost of ₹1.2 lakh. So, when the total cost of the house is ₹2.4 lakh, the Union government’s share is only ₹72,000 whereas the T.N. government’s share is ₹1.68 lakh,” he said.

Contending that only 30% of the cost came from the Union government, Mr. Thennarasu said: “But, you know what is the name of the scheme? Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.” This was why the Tamil Nadu government has announced ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam’ scheme with a unit cost of ₹3.5 lakh, he pointed out. It has also allocated ₹2,000 crore towards maintenance of two lakh houses that have been constructed.

As for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) scheme in urban areas, the Union government’s share was a mere ₹1.5 lakh for a unit, while the State government’s share was ₹7 lakh, he said. He also recalled that proposals to the tune of ₹1,945 crore sent under the Prime Minister’s Village Road Scheme have not been approved as yet.

“Likewise, the State government had to fund the scheme for providing nutrition and also for the scheme for model schools. You are praising the National Education Policy, which says breakfast would be provided. But, it has not been implemented anywhere. But, our Chief Minister has launched the breakfast scheme,” he pointed out.

Referring to the losses caused by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and three neighbouring districts, Mr. Thennarasu recalled that the T.N. government had sought ₹19,650 crore as relief. As for losses caused by unprecedented rain-induced floods in four southern districts, the State sought ₹18,214 crore from the Union government.

“Irrespective of whether there was a disaster, as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission, they have released only the second tranche for the State Disaster Response Fund. But, they are attempting to create an image as if they have given huge amounts for election reasons,” he charged.

Though Union Ministers and officials from the Union government visited Tamil Nadu, the Minister said: “To this minute, this government has not given even an ammanjalli [a coin]”.

As for loans, the quantum of which was flagged by the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in the House, Mr. Thennarasu maintained the T.N. government’s debts were well within the norms prescribed by the Finance Commission.

The State government was being forced to take loans to the tune of ₹9,000 crore and ₹12,000 crore during 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively for implementing the Chennai Metro’s Phase II project, as the Union government has not given its approval.

The State government had to bear the losses of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) to the tune of ₹17,111 crore and another ₹14,442 crore during the next fiscal, he pointed out.

“I don’t know how the Rama Rajyam was or was not. But, our Chief Minister’s Dravidian Model of governance has been the rajyam that has been giving everything to everyone,” Mr. Thennarasu said.