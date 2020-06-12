Tamil Nadu

False news being spread about stricter lockdown, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The Chief Minister was talking to presspersons after raising the shutters of the Mettur dam on Friday

| Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the government has no such plans

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that false news is being spread about the government planning to impose intense lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, and warned that stern action would be taken against persons who spread such rumours.

Talking to presspersons after raising the shutters of the Mettur dam, Mr. Palaniswami said, “False news is being spread under my name on social media about the government planning stricter lockdown measures. The government has no such plans. Stern legal action wil be taken against those who spread such rumours. The government has not issued any such order.”

On charges of several private schools collecting fees despite orders from the State government, Mr. Palaniswami said that stern action would be taken against such institutions if a complaint was given.

